Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are some of the richest Bollywood celebrities. They own several luxury and performance vehicles. But do you know they were not the first ones to buy a Land Rover Defender Octa in Bollywood?

First Land Rover Defender Octa In Bollywood

The first Land Rover Defender Octa in Bollywood was bought by actor Sunny Deol. The actor owns the limited-run Defender Octa Edition One, which he bought in 2025. The actor owns the Faroe Green shade of the Defender Octa, which was exclusively available on the first-year production models.