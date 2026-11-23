Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are some of the richest Bollywood celebrities. They own several luxury and performance vehicles. But do you know they were not the first ones to buy a Land Rover Defender Octa in Bollywood?
First Land Rover Defender Octa In Bollywood
The first Land Rover Defender Octa in Bollywood was bought by actor Sunny Deol. The actor owns the limited-run Defender Octa Edition One, which he bought in 2025. The actor owns the Faroe Green shade of the Defender Octa, which was exclusively available on the first-year production models.
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Land Rover Defender Octa Price
The Land Rover Defender Octa is priced from ₹2.42 crore ex-showroom in India. However, the on-road prices vary depending on the add-ons and can reach up to ₹3.2 crore on-road.
Land Rover Defender & Bollywood
Several Bollywood celebrities have bought the Land Rover Defender Octa recently and have joined the Defender Octa Club. Abhishek Bachchan, Harshvardhan Rane, and Shahid Kapoor have recently added a new Defender Octa to their car collections.
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Land Rover Defender Octa: Features
The Land Rover Defender Octa comes packed with a slew of advanced features. Key ones include:
- Performance-oriented front seats
- Semi-aniline leatherette
- 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment
- Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- 12.3-inch instrument cluster
- A heads-up display
- A 4-zone climate control system
- A cool box under the front armrest
- A sliding panoramic sunroof
- An interior rear-view camera
- 3D surround camera
- A Level 2 ADAS Suite
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Land Rover Defender Octa: Engine Specs
The Land Rover Defender is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo petrol engine. Key powertrain specs of the Defender Octa are as follows:
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Category
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Specifications
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Engine
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4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol
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Transmission
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8-speed automatic transmission
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Power Output
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626 hp
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Torque Output
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750 Nm
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Drivertrain
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Full-time All-Wheel Drive (AWD)