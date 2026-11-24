Bajaj has kept the Pulsar nameplate in the spotlight since August this year, as the brand began an aggressive wave of updates. Now, a Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon has been spied at a dealership completely undisguised. Bajaj Pulsar Neon 125 Spied: Details The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon spied at the dealership continues to use older chassis and hardware. While the newer Pulsar 125 features a monoshock suspension, the Neon model has been spied with twin rear shock absorbers.

Other elements spotted on the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon include a single-piece seat, a front disc brake with a drum brake, a simple grab rail, and an enclosed chain cover. The bike also retains the bulb turn signals and tail-light seen on older Pulsar models. The Pulsar Neon was spied in red and blue colour options. Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Car Prices Hiked For The Fourth Time This Year: Check Details Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon: Engine Specs The brand has not yet confirmed the engine details of the Bajaj Pulsar 125. However, it is expected to be powered by the older 124.4cc air-cooled engine, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The older engine can churn out 11.8 hp and 10.8 Nm of torque.

It is also possible that the brand might use the new 124.58cc engine used in the Pulsar 125 in the new Neon model as well. The new model can generate 12.1 hp and 11.4 Nm of torque. The model is expected to miss out on features offered with updated models of the Pulsar family.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Launch Tomorrow: Here’s All That You Can Expect Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon: New Entry-Level Model? The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon used to act as the entry-level model. With older hardware and simpler mechanicals, it is expected to be priced more affordably than the outgoing Classic Pulsar models, priced from ₹91,716 ex-showroom onwards.