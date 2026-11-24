Producer, director, and former actor Rakesh Roshan has added the new Lexus LM350h worth ₹3 crore to his car collection. Pictures of the producer taking delivery of his new luxury MPV have been shared across social media platforms.

Rakesh Roshan’s New Lexus LM350h

The producer and director has added the Sonic Titanium shade of the Lexus LM350h to his garage. You can check out the pictures of him taking delivery of the new luxury MPV here:

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Lexus LM 350h Key Specifications

Category Specifications Engine 2.5-litre self-charging hybrid engine Power Output 190.42 bhp Seating Capacity 7-seater (VIP)

4-seater (Ultra Luxury) Seating Functions Full recline/ottoman extension/heating/ventilation Infotainment System 14-inch touchscreen Instrument Cluster 12.3-inch fully digital Rear Entertainment 48-inch rear screen (4-seater)

14-inch ceiling-mounted screen (7-seater) Drivetrain All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

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Lexus LM 350h Engine

The Lexus LM 350h is powered by a self-charging hybrid engine, and its key engine specifications are as follows: