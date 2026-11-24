Producer, director, and former actor Rakesh Roshan has added the new Lexus LM350h worth ₹3 crore to his car collection. Pictures of the producer taking delivery of his new luxury MPV have been shared across social media platforms.
Rakesh Roshan’s New Lexus LM350h
The producer and director has added the Sonic Titanium shade of the Lexus LM350h to his garage. You can check out the pictures of him taking delivery of the new luxury MPV here:
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Lexus LM 350h Key Specifications
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Category
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Specifications
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Engine
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2.5-litre self-charging hybrid engine
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Power Output
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190.42 bhp
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Seating Capacity
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7-seater (VIP)
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Seating Functions
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Full recline/ottoman extension/heating/ventilation
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Infotainment System
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14-inch touchscreen
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Instrument Cluster
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12.3-inch fully digital
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Rear Entertainment
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48-inch rear screen (4-seater)
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Drivetrain
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All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
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Lexus LM 350h Engine
The Lexus LM 350h is powered by a self-charging hybrid engine, and its key engine specifications are as follows:
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Category
|
Specifications
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Engine
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2.5-litre inline 4-cylinder petrol engine with dual permanent magnet synchronous moto₹ (PMSM)
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Power Output
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190.42 bhp
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Torque Output
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242 Nm
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Transmission
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E-CVT automatic transmission
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Drivetrain
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E-Four All Wheel Drive (AWD)
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Lexus LM 350h Dimensions
The Lexus LM 350h rivals the likes of the Toyota Vellfire and the Mercedes-Benz V-Class. The LM 350h is 5,125mm long, 1,890mm wide, 1,940mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 3,000mm. Dimensions of the Toyota Vellfire and the Mercedes-Benz V-Class are as follows:
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Model
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Toyota Vellfire
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Mercedes-Benz V-Class
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Length
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5,005mm
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5,370mm
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Width
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1,850mm
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1,928mm
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Height
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1,950mm
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1,880mm
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Wheelbase
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3,000mm
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3,430mm
Lexus LM 350h Features
The Lexus LM 350h comes equipped with a slew of advanced features inside the cabin. Key ones are:
- A 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster
- A 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- A 14-inch ceiling-mounted rear screen (7-seater)/A 48-inch rear screen (4-seater)
- A four-zone independent climate control system
- Mark Levinson 23-speaker sound system (4-seater)/21-speaker (7-seater)
- A 14-litre refrigerator
- Seats with ottoman extension