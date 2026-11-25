Audi India has announced a car price hike across its entire portfolio to be effective from January 2027. The brand has announced a car price hike of up to 2 per cent. Notably, this is the second price hike announcement by the brand.

Audi Car Price Hike: The Reason As noted earlier, Audi announced a car price hike in April 2026. The brand increased the prices of its models by up to 2 per cent in April as well. The brand has cited rising input costs as the primary reason for the recently announced price hike.

Also Read: Tata Cars To Become More Expensive From December 1, 2026: Check Details Audi Car Price Hike: The Amount As mentioned earlier, the brand has announced a car price hike of up to 2 per cent on its models. The Audi Q3 is the most affordable model offered by the brand in the country, whereas the Audi RS Q8 is the most expensive one.

While the Q3 is priced from ₹51.99 lakh onwards, the RS Q8 is priced from ₹2.34 crore; all prices are ex-showroom. Up to a 2 per cent hike means that the price increase will range between ₹1.4 lakh and ₹4.68 lakh. However, the exact amount of increase will vary depending on the model and trim.