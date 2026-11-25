JSW Motors has revealed its official brand logo ahead of the brand’s independent entry into the Indian market scheduled for December 3, 2026. The new logo will serve as a badge on the brand’s vehicles, website, dealerships, and service centres.

JSW Motors’ Brand Logo The brand’s official brand logo features an oval frame on the outside. Within the tilted oval shape, we can see two ascending lines cutting the outer oval form diagonally. The brand has shared that the design draws inspiration from India’s concept of unity in diversity.

Also Read: Honda Alpha Electric Design And Interior Revealed Through Sketches: Check Details JSW Combat To Be The First Model? The JSW Combat is expected to be the brand’s first offering in the country. The brand has recently teased the SUV with an image, and its prototypes have been spied on multiple occasions in the country.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Launch Today: Check Expected Features And Specs JSW Combat SUV: Expected Powertrain The JSW Combat is based on the Jetour T2, which is sold internationally with the options of a PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and an all-electric powertrain. However, JSW Combat is expected to be offered in a PHEV variant only.

Category Specifications Engine Capacity 1.5-litre turbo petrol Battery Capacity 18.4 kWh Transmission 3-Speed DHT (Dedicated Hybrid Transmission) Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive (FWD)/ 4-Wheel Drive (4WD) Maximum Power Output Up to 360 Hp Maximum Torque Output 610 Nm Also Read: Audi Cars To Become Dearer By Up To 2% From January 2027: Check Details JSW Combat Features While the brand has not yet revealed the interior/features of the JSW Combat, it is expected to mirror the cabin layout and features list of the Jetour T2. Key details are expected to be:

A 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Ventilated seats

A 10.25-inch instrument cluster

An electrically adjustable driver seat

Memory function for the driver's seat

A 540-degree camera

A 12-speaker Sony sound system

A Level 2 ADAS system