JSW Motors will be launching its first product, the JSW Combat, in India on December 4. While the brand has recently shared a teaser, the SUV has also been spied completely undisguised.

The Combat will be based on the Jetour T2 SUV, and it is expected to feature advanced features such as ventilated seats, a Level 2 ADAS suite, a 15.6-inch touchscreen, along with a PHEV engine. Let’s take a look.

JSW Combat SUV: Expected Powertrain

The JSW Combat is based on the Jetour T2, which is sold internationally with the options of a PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and an all-electric powertrain. However, JSW Combat is expected to be offered in a PHEV variant only.