A Tata Punch prototype has been spied near Pune recently. Tata launched the Punch facelift in India in January this year. The sighting of the new mules suggests the brand may be planning to launch a flex-fuel variant of the SUV.

Tata Punch Flex Fuel: Based On The Facelift Model? The Tata Punch Flex Fuel was showcased as a demonstrator for the first time in January 2025 during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The recently spied mule suggests that the Punch Flex Fuel will be based on the Punch facelift.

The mule was spied with slim LED DRLs, headlamp units placed lower on the bumper, a wide lower grille, and alloy wheels finished with the same design as the Punch facelift launched in January 2026. Also Read: Honda Alpha Electric Design And Interior Revealed Through Sketches: Check Details Tata Punch Flex Fuel: Powertrain The Tata Punch Flex Fuel demonstrated during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in 2025 was based on the pre-facelift model. It was showcased with a 1.2-litre petrol engine. Additional Details regarding the powertrain are expected to be revealed as the launch nears.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Launch Today: Check Expected Features And Specs Flex-Fuel Cars In India The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, along with the Indian government, has been encouraging flex-fuel adoption. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift remains the only flex-fuel production car in India. However, several car manufacturers have also showcased their flex-fuel prototypes, and the Toyota Innova Hycross facelift, set to launch later today, is expected to become the next flex-fuel car in the country