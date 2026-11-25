Toyota has launched the Innova Hycross facelift in India with prices starting from ₹19.59 lakh ex-showroom. The Toyota Innova Hycross facelift has become the first flex-fuel hybrid car in the country. While the MPV has received plenty of styling changes, it has also been upgraded with a flex-fuel hybrid engine that supports up to E85 fuel. E85 is a fuel type with 15 per cent of petrol and 85 per cent of Ethanol.

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Engine The Toyota Innova Hycross facelift is powered by the same 2-litre engine. However, the engine is now flex-fuel compatible, and it can support E20 to E85 blends. Details related to power output and torque output can be found in the table below:

Category Specifications Engine 2-litre petrol/ 2-litre strong hybrid petrol engine Transmission Direct Shift CVT (petrol)

e-Drive CVT (strong hybrid) Power Output 173 hp (petrol)

186 hp (strong hybrid) Torque Output 205 Nm (petrol)

191 Nm [petrol engine] & 206 Nm [electric motor] (strong hybrid) Drivetrain Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Also Read: Suzuki Ignis Makes A Comeback As An Electric SUV With 26 kWh Battery And 90 HP Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Design The Toyota Innova Hycross facelift has received plenty of upgrades in terms of exterior styling. We have divided the styling updates into three parts: front, side profile, and rear, for a better understanding.

Front: At the front, it gets new LED DRLs that look similar to the ones on the Taisor. The LED projector headlamp setup is also new, and it also gets a new grille with diamond-shaped air intakes. The fog lamps are placed vertically in black trapezoidal housings. A sleek silver trim is visible lower on the front bumper, which also gets slim air vents. Side Profile: On the sides, it retains the overall silhouette, 18-inch alloy wheels, large doors, and a large glass area. Rear: At the rear, the MPV retains elements seen on the outgoing model, and the only update comes in the form of a taillight. Also Read: 2027 Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift Interior Spied: Ventilated Seats, Bigger Touchscreen Confirmed Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Features The Toyota Innova Hycross facelift features a slew of upgrades. Key details of the updated equipment include: A bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

12.3-inch driver’s display

Electrically adjustable driver’s seat

Ventilated front seats

Ottoman feature for the middle row

A panoramic sunroof