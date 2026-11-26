The 2027 Hyundai Creta N-Line has been spied for the first time recently. The test mule was spotted in South Korea, heavily camouflaged. However, it reveals several key details about the upcoming next-gen Creta N-Line. 2027 Hyundai Creta N-Line Exterior The 2027 Hyundai Creta will be based on the brand’s K3 platform. The upcoming model is expected to be larger than the current model on sale. The SUV has a boxy contour, and it has an upright front fascia with split headlamps.

LED DRLs sit above the main headlamp units, and the front features a boxy grille. The mule was spied with a segmented LED taillight unit. However, these are temporary units, and the final lighting setup might be revealed as the launch nears.

Additional details on the next-gen Creta N-line are expected to include sportier bumpers, side skirts, and blacked-out alloy wheels. A roof spoiler was spied at the rear, along with dual exhaust tips on the right side. Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Launched At ₹19.59 Lakh: Check Variant-Wise Prices 2027 Hyundai Creta N-Line Interior Prototypes of the 2027 Hyundai Creta N-Line have been spied on Indian roads too, and the interior of the SUV has also been spied on one of the mules. However, the cabin of the next-gen N-Line model remains hidden at the moment.

The next-gen Creta N-Line is expected to offer a sportier theme inside the cabin. In terms of features, it is expected to be based on the standard model, which gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system with the Pleos Connect system. Additional key features are expected to include:

A sleek horizontal instrument cluster

An updated Pleos system

Off-white & Grey theme

A centre armrest in the front

Two cupholders at the front

Electrically adjustable front seats

Boss mode

A centre armrest at the rear Also Read: Suzuki Ignis Makes A Comeback As An Electric SUV With 26 kWh Battery And 90 HP

2027 Hyundai Creta N-Line Engine While the 2027 Hyundai Creta N-Line is expected to receive a slew of styling and feature upgrades, it is expected to retain the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine offered with the outgoing model. Engine details can be found in the table below:

Category Specifications Engine 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine Transmission 6-speed manual/7-speed dual-clutch transmission Power Output 160 hp Torque Output 253 Nm