The Norton Atlas has been spied testing recently. The Atlas will rival the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750. The adventure motorcycle from Norton will be locally manufactured, and it is expected to be launched in India in 2027.
Norton Atlas Engine
The Norton Atlas is powered by a 585cc parallel twin engine. Key details regarding the powertrain of the upcoming Atlas can be found in the table below:
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Category
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Specifications
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Engine
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585cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin
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Transmission
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6-speed gearbox with bi-directional quickshifter
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Power Output
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70 PS
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Torque Output
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57.5 Nm
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Norton Atlas Hardware
Key hardware details of the Norton Atlas can be found here:
- A twin-projector LED headlamp
- An LED DRL
- Cornering lights
- Puddle lamps
- A large windshield
- Hand Guards
- Single-piece stepped-up seat
- Cast aluminium swingarm
- KYB 43mm USD forks at front
- KYB Monoshock (hydraulic adjustment) at the rear
- 19-inch front alloy wheels
- 17-inch rear alloy wheels
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Norton Atlas Features
The Norton Atlas comes equipped with a slew of advanced equipment. Key details include:
- An 8-inch TFT instrument cluster
- Connected features
- A Type-C charging port
- Lean-sensitive ABS
- Traction control
- Hill hold control
- Cornering Cruise Control
- Adjustable brake & clutch levers