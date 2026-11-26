The Norton Atlas has been spied testing recently. The Atlas will rival the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750. The adventure motorcycle from Norton will be locally manufactured, and it is expected to be launched in India in 2027.

Norton Atlas Engine

The Norton Atlas is powered by a 585cc parallel twin engine. Key details regarding the powertrain of the upcoming Atlas can be found in the table below:

Category Specifications Engine 585cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin Transmission 6-speed gearbox with bi-directional quickshifter Power Output 70 PS Torque Output 57.5 Nm

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Norton Atlas Hardware

Key hardware details of the Norton Atlas can be found here: