Ashok Leyland has recently rolled out the Ashok Leyland ATT 4x4, India’s first bullet- and blast-protected troop bus for CRPF and BSF. The ATT 4x4 is indigenously developed and was flagged off on November 18, 2026.
Ashok Leyland ATT 4x4: Bullet & Blast Protection
The Ashok Leyland ATT 4x4 is part of a ₹187.24 crore contract, and a total of 124 such buses will be delivered to CRPF and BSF. Bulletproof & Blastproof Armoured Troop Transporter (ATT) features these capabilities:
- A full-body perimeter armour
- A blast-resistant underbody protection
- Run-Flat tyres
- PTZ cameras
- Command and Control systems
- Gun Mounts
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Ashok Leyland ATT 4x4: Seating
The Ashok Leyland ATT 4x4 can accommodate 28 personnel at a time. The bus features suspended seats for personnel. Suspended seats feature shock absorbers to provide enhanced comfort.
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Ashok Leyland ATT 4x4: Engine
The Ashok Leyland ATT 4x4 is powered by a 6-cylinder diesel engine. Powertrain specifications can be found in the table below:
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Categories
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Specifications
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Engine
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6-cylinder water-cooled turbocharged diesel engine
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Transmission
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6-speed manual transmission
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Power Output
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220 hp
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Toruqe Output
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800 Nm