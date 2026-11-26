Ashok Leyland has recently rolled out the Ashok Leyland ATT 4x4, India’s first bullet- and blast-protected troop bus for CRPF and BSF. The ATT 4x4 is indigenously developed and was flagged off on November 18, 2026.

Ashok Leyland ATT 4x4: Bullet & Blast Protection

The Ashok Leyland ATT 4x4 is part of a ₹187.24 crore contract, and a total of 124 such buses will be delivered to CRPF and BSF. Bulletproof & Blastproof Armoured Troop Transporter (ATT) features these capabilities: