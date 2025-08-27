Ashish Vidyarthi is a name that is not new to the industry. As an actor, he has proved his acting prowess with remarkable performances in movies and web series. For his acclaimed performance in Govind Nihalani’s film Drohkaal, Ashish won a National Film Award, but was still struggling to make ends meet. He did not have enough money to celebrate the milestone. Recently, the actor recalled his struggling days and revealed how Nihalani offered to help pay for the party.

Ashish Vidyarthi Recalls Winning National Award In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ashish Vidyarthi recalled the time when he won the National Award for Drohkaal and how his director, Govind Nihalani, suggested that he throw a party. Recalling the incident, he shared, “When I won the National Award, Govind ji told me to book Mainland China for a party. This was a restaurant I’d never set foot in, and had only seen from the outside. I had no idea how I could afford to ‘book’ it for a party. The fact is, I had no money. But I went there with my friend, and he told me not to worry and that we’d work something out.”

He went ahead with the encouragement of his friends. The actor stated, "I was literally holding a glass of water with some lime in it, because I didn’t want to drink vodka and increase the bill. I was having vegetarian food. But even the teetotallers wanted to drink that day. Even the vegetarians wanted to have meat. Not a single person said ‘sorry, can’t make it’. It was one of the scariest days for me."

Admitting it to be one of his scariest days, he shared how he approached Nihalani with his concern and how the director's small gesture relieved him. Ashish stated, "I went to Govind ji, and quietly told him my concerns. 'Will I have to clean dishes here all my life? Will the cops be called?'" The filmmaker said that he was footing the bill for the party.