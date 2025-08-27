Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s latest Telugu spy action film, Kingdom, had a decent run at the box office. The movie garnered mixed responses from both audiences and critics alike. However, it became Deverakonda's highest-grossing overseas release post-pandemic with a collection of Rs 82 crore. Following its theatrical run, the makers have released the movie on a digital platform.. Overwhelmed by the response, Vijay expressed gratitude for the appreciation of his performance and admitted that he can't get too comfortable with the success.

Vijay Deverakonda Reacts To Kingdom's Success Vijay Deverakonda opened up about the success of his latest release. He told Zoom, “It feels great when the audience connects with what you’ve put out there – there’s so much hard work behind it. I celebrate it with my people, take a moment to soak it in and then it’s back to work. Every Friday is a new game, so you can’t get too comfortable."

Vijay also expressed his joy at being on film sets. In the same interview, he said, "Honestly, it comes with the job, and this is something I signed up for so no complaints! I would not trade it for anything. I enjoy being on set and working, the creative process is what fuels me."

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Vijay starrer is streaming on Netflix from today, August 27. It is available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The Hindi version of Kingdom is called Saamrajya due to title issues.

Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda hinted at a Kingdom Sequel with BTS photos from the film. His post sparked excitement. Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor reshared Yannick Ben's post and wrote, "@yannickben see you on set soon. This time we make it even more intense."