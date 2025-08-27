- By Tanya Garg
Kajol has ended rumors that her daughter Nysa Devgan would make her Bollywood debut. She stated in a recent interview that, in contrast to many of her star-kid peers, like Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Ahaan Panday, Nysa has no desire to enter the film industry. Counting the advantages and disadvantages of nepo infants, Kajol also discussed the scrutiny they face.
Kajol said while speaking to ETimes, "She's not stepping into acting. She's 22 years old and she's pretty much made up her mind that she's not going to be joining the industry."
Kajol additionally addressed her thoughts on the ongoing nepo-baby controversy. "When you enter the film industry, you have to realise that there are pros and cons, and you will be subjected to scrutiny. Some of it is harsh, some of it is ridiculous and horrible, but it is all part of your growth and journey. It is something that everyone has to face. It's not something you have a choice about," the actor shared.
Ajay Devgn previously confirmed that his daughter Nysa Devgan had no intention of going into the movie business. During the 'Maa' trailer unveiling, the 56-year-old discussed Nysa's future intentions with his wife and actor Kajol. In response to a question about whether the 22-year-old would like to work in film, Devgn said emphatically, 'not yet.'
Even though Nysa Devgan doesn't intend to follow in the footsteps of Ajay and Kajol in Bollywood, several of her fellow famous kids started working in the business this year. In 2025, Ibrahim Ali Khan's first acting role came after the debuts of Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, and Aaman Devgan, cousin of Nysa. Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor's cousin Shanaya Kapoor made her acting debut in Vikrant Massey, while Chunky Panday's nephew Ahaan Panday shook the box office with his explosive first movie, Saiyaara.
On the work front, Kajol has had a fantastic year in the industry so far. It began when she stared with Kriti Sanon in a dual role in Do Patti (2024) and impressed with believable performance as a police officer. She then continued to give the audience chills with Maa, a spinoff of Shaitaan, a 2024 movie starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. The actor made a comeback on OTT along with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan, with Sarzameen.