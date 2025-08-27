Kajol has ended rumors that her daughter Nysa Devgan would make her Bollywood debut. She stated in a recent interview that, in contrast to many of her star-kid peers, like Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Ahaan Panday, Nysa has no desire to enter the film industry. Counting the advantages and disadvantages of nepo infants, Kajol also discussed the scrutiny they face.

Kajol said while speaking to ETimes, "She's not stepping into acting. She's 22 years old and she's pretty much made up her mind that she's not going to be joining the industry." Kajol additionally addressed her thoughts on the ongoing nepo-baby controversy. "When you enter the film industry, you have to realise that there are pros and cons, and you will be subjected to scrutiny. Some of it is harsh, some of it is ridiculous and horrible, but it is all part of your growth and journey. It is something that everyone has to face. It's not something you have a choice about," the actor shared.

Even though Nysa Devgan doesn't intend to follow in the footsteps of Ajay and Kajol in Bollywood, several of her fellow famous kids started working in the business this year. In 2025, Ibrahim Ali Khan's first acting role came after the debuts of Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, and Aaman Devgan, cousin of Nysa. Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor's cousin Shanaya Kapoor made her acting debut in Vikrant Massey, while Chunky Panday's nephew Ahaan Panday shook the box office with his explosive first movie, Saiyaara.