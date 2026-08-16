Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has been getting plenty of attention for its box office run and music. The sequel has also brought back a 22-year-old romantic song that many may remember. The song, which was once filmed with Mallika Sherawat, has now found its way into Awarapan 2. Can you guess?

Which Mallika Sherawat Song Featured In Awarapan 2?

The song 'Dil Ko Hazar Bar' was featured in Awarapan 2. It was played when Emraan Hashmi's Shivam Pandit saved Zorawar and his family from gunfire.

The song was taken from the 2004 movie Murder, which featured Asmit Patel and Mallika Sherawat in addition to Kashmera Shah. Singer Alisha Chinai lent her vocals for the song.

The video uploaded two years ago on Vishesh Films' official YouTube account has 1.5 million views and 400+ comments.

Woh Junoon and Yeh Awarapan, Tera Mera Rishta, and Toh Phir Aao were just a few of the songs in Awarapan 2. All things considered, the music album is captivating, especially because of the 2007 original hits that still have emotional resonance and appeal.