Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has been getting plenty of attention for its box office run and music. The sequel has also brought back a 22-year-old romantic song that many may remember. The song, which was once filmed with Mallika Sherawat, has now found its way into Awarapan 2. Can you guess?
Which Mallika Sherawat Song Featured In Awarapan 2?
The song 'Dil Ko Hazar Bar' was featured in Awarapan 2. It was played when Emraan Hashmi's Shivam Pandit saved Zorawar and his family from gunfire.
The song was taken from the 2004 movie Murder, which featured Asmit Patel and Mallika Sherawat in addition to Kashmera Shah. Singer Alisha Chinai lent her vocals for the song.
The video uploaded two years ago on Vishesh Films' official YouTube account has 1.5 million views and 400+ comments.
Woh Junoon and Yeh Awarapan, Tera Mera Rishta, and Toh Phir Aao were just a few of the songs in Awarapan 2. All things considered, the music album is captivating, especially because of the 2007 original hits that still have emotional resonance and appeal.
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About Awarapan 2
Awarapan 2 has Disha Patani as Zara, Shabana Azmi as Nafisa, and Suvinder Vicky as Jaideep in addition to Emraan Hashmi, who plays Shivam Pandit once more. The cast also includes Puran Gabbi, Aniruddh Rawal, Atul Kumar, and Vijayant Kohli.
The narrative centred on Shivam (Emraan Hashmi), who helped save Aaliyah, an orphan who was eventually adopted by a family. After her parents were murdered, a Bangkok mobster involved in human trafficking kidnapped her. An Interpol official assigned Shivam the task of breaking into the gang and finding Aaliyah. As the organisation's new head of security, he meets Zara (Disha Patani), who progressively begins to trust him. However, the situation was far more complicated than it first appears.
Mohit Suri directed the first Awarapan, and Nitin Kakkar is the director of the sequel. Vishesh Films is the producer of the movie.
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At the box office, Awarapan 2 has minted Rs 66.90 crore gross and Rs 55.75 crore net in India. Additionally, the movie continued to do well in international markets. In fact, the sequel has overtaken Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 in the first-weekend race.