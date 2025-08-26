Baahubali The Epic Teaser: Prabhas starrer reignites Baahubali fever again with the release of the much-anticipated teaser for Baahubali: The Epic. SS Rajamouli returns with a cinematic masterpiece that brings together both Baahubali and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in a single cumulative film. The visuals from the previous movies left fans nostalgic. They expressed their excitement and believe that the film is poised to cross Rs 1000 crore once again. The teaser of the film, featuring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, was released on social media by the makers and it's already creating buzz, building even more anticipation for what's to come.

Baahubali: The Epic Teaser The teaser clip opens with the iconic scenes from both Baahubali and Baahubali 2, along with a text, "10 years ago, a story redefined Indian cinema. Two films. One name.” Then, it introduces the original cast and their roles by featuring sequences like a clash between Prabhas as Mahendra and Amarendra Baahubali, and the ruthless antagonist Bhallaladeva, played by Rana. It also shares glimpses of Anushka as Devasena, Tamannaah as Avantika, Sathyaraj as Kattappa and Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami. The teaser ends with a shot of Baahubali being held up in water, perfectly setting the tone for upcoming movie.

The makers dropped the teaser of Baahubali: The Epic on Instagram along with a caption that read, "Here's the Teaser of @ssrajamouli 's #BaahubaliTheEpic… In cinemas worldwide Oct 31, 2025." Fans' Reactions To Baahubali: The Epic Teaser One user in the comments section wrote, "Jaii mahishmathii," while another posted, "Another lesson for the industry… same movie for 1000c." Another post read, "Make it again 1000cr for masterpiece." The fans showed their excitement for film to be again making a record-breaking collection of 1000 crore. Another user commented, "Phir se 1000 cr ki kamai."