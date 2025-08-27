  • Source:JND
Bigg Boss 19 Contestants' Instagram Followers: Bigg Boss Season 19 has been dominating headlines since its premiere day. The reality show kickstarted on August 24, 2025, with Salman Khan back with his hosting duties. The contestants include a diverse mix of celebrities, influencers and reality stars. The anticipation is building and fans are eager to see which contestant has the strongest social media presence. With Salman Khan at the helm, the show is already generating buzz, and the contestants' online popularity is set to play a significant role in the competition. Let's see who among them has the most loyal fanbase online:

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants' Instagram Followers

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna is a renowned Indian television actor known for his standout roles as Senior Inspector Kavin in the crime thriller series CID and Anuj Kapadia in the popular drama Anupamaa, earning him the Indian Telly Award for Best Actor. Currently, he's participating in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan.

(Image: Instagram)

Amaal Mallik

Amaal Mallik, born June 16, 1990, is a multifaceted Indian music expert - he's a music director, composer, singer, producer, arranger, background scorer, performer and lyricist. Coming from a musical family, Amaal is the elder son of music director Daboo Malik and Jyothi Malik and grandson of veteran composer Sardar Malik. His younger brother Armaan Malik is also a well-known singer. Amaal's musical journey began at age 8, learning piano and later studying music production and engineering.

(Image: Instagram)

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur is a talented Indian TV actress born on May 3, 2004. She debuted with Jhansi Ki Rani in 2009 and gained recognition for her roles in shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Patiala Babes and Suman Indori. Currently, she's participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 19 alongside other notable contestants.

(Image: Instagram)

Nagma Mirajkar

Nagma Mirajkar is a popular Mumbai-based content creator and social media influencer known for her stunning beauty, style, and travel videos. With a massive following of over 8 million on Instagram and more than a million subscribers on YouTube, Nagma has built a huge fanbase with her creative content and engaging personality, making her a prominent figure in the online world.

(Image: Instagram)

Awez Darbar

Awez Darbar is a renowned social media influencer and choreographer who initially gained fame on TikTok (before its ban in India). He later shifted his focus to YouTube, launching his channel in 2014, where he showcases his impressive dance skills.

(Image: Instagram)

Tanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal is an Indian influencer, entrepreneur, podcaster and former model. She's known for sharing inspiring content, including motivational posts, spiritual stories, and lifestyle tips, which resonates with her large audience. Through her various platforms, Tanya has established herself as a multifaceted personality with a strong online presence.

(Image: Instagram)

Pranit More

Pranit More, a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, is making waves with his stand-up comedy skills. However, it seems there's been a mix-up - instead of Elvish Yadav, Pranit was actually involved in a controversy for joking about actor Veer Pahariya, which led to a group of men attacking him during a live show in Solapur, Maharashtra.

(Image: Instagram)

Neelam Giri

Neelam Giri is an Indian actress and dancer who primarily works in Bhojpuri films and television. Born on June 19, 1997, in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, she rose to fame with her viral TikTok videos and captivating performances. Currently, she's participating in Bigg Boss 19.With millions of followers on social media, Neelam has become a household name in the Bhojpuri film industry.

(Image: Instagram)

Baseer Ali

Baseer Ali is a popular Indian model, TV personality, and actor. He gained fame after winning MTV Splitsvilla 10 and later became a runner-up in shows like Roadies Rising and Ace of Space 2. Baseer made his acting debut with Zee TV's popular serial Kundali Bhagya, marking the beginning of his career in the Indian television industry.

(Image: Instagram)

Kunickaa Sadanand

Kunickaa Sadanand is a multifaceted Indian personality - an actress, advocate, producer and social activist known for her bold and versatile roles in over 100 films and TV shows. She's had standout performances in films like Beta, Gumraah and Khiladi and TV serials like Swabhimaan and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Apart from acting, Kunickaa is a singer with three pop albums: Lakhon Mein Ek (1996), Kunickaa (2002) and Joombish (A Mystical Journey) (2006). Currently, she's participating in Bigg Boss 19, showcasing her personality beyond her on-screen roles.

(Image: Instagram)

Abhishek Bajaj

Abhishek Bajaj is an Indian actor and model who has made a mark in both television and films. Born on October 24, 1991, in New Delhi, he began his career as a model in 2011 before transitioning to acting. Abhishek gained recognition for his roles in TV shows like Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Dil De Ke Dekho.

(Image: Instagram)

Zeishan Qadri

Zeishan Quadri is a multifaceted talent in the Indian film industry, working as a writer, actor, director, and producer. Born in Wasseypur, Dhanbad, in 1983, he rose to fame with the critically acclaimed film Gangs of Wasseypur, for which he wrote the story and co-wrote the screenplay alongside Anurag Kashyap. Quadri also showcased his acting skills in Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2 as Definite Khan, a role that earned him recognition.

(Image: Instagram)

Natalia Janoszek

Natalia Magdalena Janoszek is a talented Polish actress, model, singer and author with a diverse career spanning multiple entertainment platforms. Born on June 15, 1990, in Bielsko-Biała, Poland, she developed her artistic skills from a young age, joining a local song and dance ensemble at just three years old. She is currently seen in Bigg Boss 19 as a contestant.

(Image: Instagram)

Farrhana Bhatt

Farhana Bhatt is an Indian actress known for her roles in films likLaila Majnu (2018) and Notebook (2019). She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the film Suno Trainitti Mchn Tthuggee opposite Sunny Kaushal. Farhana has collaborated with prominent production houses such as SKF, Balaji Telefilms, Yash Raj Films, Friday Filmworks and Dharma Productions.

(Image: Instagram)

Mridul Tiwari

Mridul Tiwari, a popular comedian from Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, now based in Noida, rose to fame in 2019 with his viral video "School Life", showcasing his relatable and humorous take on school experiences.

(Image: Instagram)

His comedic sketches have garnered a significant following online.