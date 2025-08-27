Bigg Boss 19 Contestants' Instagram Followers: Bigg Boss Season 19 has been dominating headlines since its premiere day. The reality show kickstarted on August 24, 2025, with Salman Khan back with his hosting duties. The contestants include a diverse mix of celebrities, influencers and reality stars. The anticipation is building and fans are eager to see which contestant has the strongest social media presence. With Salman Khan at the helm, the show is already generating buzz, and the contestants' online popularity is set to play a significant role in the competition. Let's see who among them has the most loyal fanbase online:

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants' Instagram Followers Gaurav Khanna Gaurav Khanna is a renowned Indian television actor known for his standout roles as Senior Inspector Kavin in the crime thriller series CID and Anuj Kapadia in the popular drama Anupamaa, earning him the Indian Telly Award for Best Actor. Currently, he's participating in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan.

(Image: Instagram) Amaal Mallik Amaal Mallik, born June 16, 1990, is a multifaceted Indian music expert - he's a music director, composer, singer, producer, arranger, background scorer, performer and lyricist. Coming from a musical family, Amaal is the elder son of music director Daboo Malik and Jyothi Malik and grandson of veteran composer Sardar Malik. His younger brother Armaan Malik is also a well-known singer. Amaal's musical journey began at age 8, learning piano and later studying music production and engineering.

(Image: Instagram) Ashnoor Kaur Ashnoor Kaur is a talented Indian TV actress born on May 3, 2004. She debuted with Jhansi Ki Rani in 2009 and gained recognition for her roles in shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Patiala Babes and Suman Indori. Currently, she's participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 19 alongside other notable contestants.

(Image: Instagram) Nagma Mirajkar Nagma Mirajkar is a popular Mumbai-based content creator and social media influencer known for her stunning beauty, style, and travel videos. With a massive following of over 8 million on Instagram and more than a million subscribers on YouTube, Nagma has built a huge fanbase with her creative content and engaging personality, making her a prominent figure in the online world.

(Image: Instagram) Awez Darbar Awez Darbar is a renowned social media influencer and choreographer who initially gained fame on TikTok (before its ban in India). He later shifted his focus to YouTube, launching his channel in 2014, where he showcases his impressive dance skills.

(Image: Instagram) Tanya Mittal Tanya Mittal is an Indian influencer, entrepreneur, podcaster and former model. She's known for sharing inspiring content, including motivational posts, spiritual stories, and lifestyle tips, which resonates with her large audience. Through her various platforms, Tanya has established herself as a multifaceted personality with a strong online presence.

(Image: Instagram) Pranit More Pranit More, a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, is making waves with his stand-up comedy skills. However, it seems there's been a mix-up - instead of Elvish Yadav, Pranit was actually involved in a controversy for joking about actor Veer Pahariya, which led to a group of men attacking him during a live show in Solapur, Maharashtra.