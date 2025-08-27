Also read: Bigg Boss 19: Is Shehbaz Badesha Really In Secret Room Of Salman Khan's Show? Singer Reacts

Bigg Boss 19 contestants include Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sudanand, Amaal Mallik, and Mridul Tiwari. In the first week, the list of nominated contestants includes Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Natalia Janoszek. If you want to vote, log in to JioHotstar. Search Bigg Boss 19 and select the show. Then click vote now to vote your favourite contestants. The show premieres every day on JioHotstar at 9 pm and 10:30 pm on Colors TV.