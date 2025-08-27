- By Tapapriya Dutta
Bigg Boss 19: The new season of Salman Khan’s reality show has kicked off with lots of drama and entertainment. Among them, one contestant who has been making a buzz for her statements inside and outside the house is Tanya Mittal. The social media influencer has once again grabbed the attention after she claimed that she carried over 800 sarees into the house. She further shared that she will change 3 sarees every day. Mittal, with her statement, definitely brought more entertainment to the audience.
Tanya Mittal said, “I am not leaving my luxuries behind, I am taking my jewellery, accessories and more than 800 sarees inside the house. For every day, I have decided on 3 sarees which I will be changing throughout the day.”
Inside the house, Tanya also made several statements. She said, “My bodyguards saved 100 people in Kumbh Mela, even saved police, and that’s why I ended up here. So my bodyguards are well-trained. I haven’t got any threats yet, but I can’t wait to get one and then keep security. This has been going on in my family for a long time; everyone had security. We have a habit of walking with security. We like having PSOs and staff.”
Bigg Boss 19 contestants include Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sudanand, Amaal Mallik, and Mridul Tiwari. In the first week, the list of nominated contestants includes Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Natalia Janoszek. If you want to vote, log in to JioHotstar. Search Bigg Boss 19 and select the show. Then click vote now to vote your favourite contestants. The show premieres every day on JioHotstar at 9 pm and 10:30 pm on Colors TV.