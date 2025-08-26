- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 10:20 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan’s hosted show started off on August 24. Since its premiere, the show has been making buzz and Tanya Mittal is one of the talked-about contestants in the show, who already started her game in the house. She was the third participant to step into the house. The social media influencer has started putting her opinion out in front of the housemates and can be seen sharing her background with other housemates. So, let us take you on her journey from Gwalior to becoming a popular social media influencer.
Who Is Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal?
Born in 2000 in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, Tanya Mittal is an influencer, entrepreneur and former model. She won the Miss Asia Tourism 2018 and represented India in Miss Asia Tourism Universe pageant in Lebanon. Mittal owns a brand named Handmade with Love by Tanya, which sells handbags, handcuffs and saris. The influencer shares spiritual and historical posts with her large Instagram followers of 2.5 million. Talking about her educational qualifications, she has a degree in Architecture from Chandigarh University.
Tanya became viral during Maha Kumbh when her video explaining the experience at a tragic stampede on Mauni Amavasya went viral on social media. She expressed her emotions in the clip while describing the chaos and deaths occurring during the stampede. In the video, she can also be seen helping victims by distributing water to the victims. The viral clip resonated with many social media users, while several also criticised her, alleging that she fabricated the incident in her own way.
About Bigg Boss 19
The theme of this season ‘democracy’, contestants have to make their own decisions. The major decisions will be taken in the assembly room. This season also features contestants like Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Amaan Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama, Zeeshan Quadri, Pranit More, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari, Baseer Ali and Farhana Bhatt. Bigg Boss 19 premieres every day on JioHotstar at 9 pm, while it premieres on Television at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.