Bigg Boss 19 has already begun with drama, conflicts, and surprising turns. The plot twist occurs when Bigg Boss discloses that there are only 15 beds available in the house despite there being 16 candidates. This implies that the choice will not be made at random and that one competitor will not receive a bed to sleep on. It will depend on how the housemates perceive one another. One of the housemates, Baseer Ali, urges everyone to speak up and take names without hesitation, urging everyone to express their thoughts. Mridul Tiwari, however, has a different viewpoint. His argument escalates into a furious altercation, marking the first significant conflict in the house.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants gradually reach a decision as the heated exchange continues. Mridul Tiwari is ultimately nominated by the majority of participants, who claim that he is undeserving of bed. The harsh power dynamics are therefore established when Mridul is left without one and is compelled to sleep outside. However, it appears that this choice was made more strategically than personally. With his enormous YouTube fan base, everyone in the home is aware of the kind of power he has outside.

Mridul Tiwari, a 24-year-old from the Uttar Pradesh village of Etawah, made a spectacular debut on the nation's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss season 19. The YouTuber gained his spot on the show by defeating Shehbaz Badesha, the brother of Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Shehnaaz Gill, in the 'Janta Ka Faisla' round on the day of the premiere.

The MriDul is a very popular YouTube channel with over 19 million subscribers, and its face is Mridul Tiwari. His content, which frequently focuses on everyday events, and desi family drama, has made him well-known to both Gen Z and millennial viewers. His ascent to stardom started in 2018 after his first video, Sister vs. Girlfriend, received over 4.3 million views.