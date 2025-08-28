- By Tanya Garg
Bigg Boss 19: The nominating process appears to have caused a great deal of controversy and emotional upheaval in the Bigg Boss house. As players express their emotions, mayhem is bound to break out. It was evident that Gaurav Khanna was revealing personal details about starting a family to Mridul. The TV actor acknowledged wanting to have children but he disclosed that his wife has a different opinion.
Gaurav Khanna revealed that they will complete 9 years in November this year to which Mridul asked if he has kids. He revealed that his wife doesn't want any. "Unko chahiye hi nahi. Mujhko chahiye toh, but love marriage hai toh jo woh bolegi toh mujhe karna padega. Pyar kiya toh nibhana toh padega. Unki apni soch bhi sahi hai," he shared.
Gaurav Khanna added, "Responsibility hoti hai bahut. Aur hum log sirf do hai. Main har waqt kaam karta hoon aur kal ko unko kaam mil gaya toh bacchon ko akela nahi chodna. Mere ko chahiye tha, but usne mujhe yeh baat samjhayi. Dekhenege aage, but never say never."
Gaurav Khanna has established a career characterized by charm and determination. He is well-known for his various performances in shows such as CID, Anupamaa, Jeevan Saathi, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He gained enormous fame and solidified his status as a household celebrity thanks to his depiction of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa.
Gaurav Khanna And Akansha Chamola
Off-screen, viewers have always been captivated by Gaurav and Akanksha Chamola's equation. Frequently praised for their understanding and chemistry, the couple got married in 2015. His candid confession on Bigg Boss 19 demonstrates the maturity of their relationship, where mutual respect for one another's decisions comes first.
Gaurav has once again demonstrated that he is as accessible and grounded in real life as he is charming on film by talking candidly about such a personal topic. Bigg Boss 19 premiered on Colors and JioHotstar on August 24. Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sudanand, Amaal Mallik, and Mridul Tiwari are among the competitors.