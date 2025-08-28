Bigg Boss 19: The nominating process appears to have caused a great deal of controversy and emotional upheaval in the Bigg Boss house. As players express their emotions, mayhem is bound to break out. It was evident that Gaurav Khanna was revealing personal details about starting a family to Mridul. The TV actor acknowledged wanting to have children but he disclosed that his wife has a different opinion.

Gaurav Khanna revealed that they will complete 9 years in November this year to which Mridul asked if he has kids. He revealed that his wife doesn't want any. "Unko chahiye hi nahi. Mujhko chahiye toh, but love marriage hai toh jo woh bolegi toh mujhe karna padega. Pyar kiya toh nibhana toh padega. Unki apni soch bhi sahi hai," he shared.

Gaurav Khanna added, "Responsibility hoti hai bahut. Aur hum log sirf do hai. Main har waqt kaam karta hoon aur kal ko unko kaam mil gaya toh bacchon ko akela nahi chodna. Mere ko chahiye tha, but usne mujhe yeh baat samjhayi. Dekhenege aage, but never say never."

Gaurav Khanna And Akansha Chamola Off-screen, viewers have always been captivated by Gaurav and Akanksha Chamola's equation. Frequently praised for their understanding and chemistry, the couple got married in 2015. His candid confession on Bigg Boss 19 demonstrates the maturity of their relationship, where mutual respect for one another's decisions comes first.