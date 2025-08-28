Bigg Boss season 19 has been dropping unexpected twists and turns, with new fights among contestants making it to the headlines. Kunickaa Sadanand has taken the spotlight, not for her gameplay, but for her arguments with her co-contestants. The veteran actress has gotten into heated confrontations with Baseer Ali and Zeishan Quadri. Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, who is an avid watcher of Salman Khan's show, has voiced her support not for her brother-in-law Awez Darbar or his girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar, but for Kunickaa Sadanand. She also questioned the new rules of Bigg Boss after Zeishan was seen wearing sunglasses inside the house.

Gauahar, who is known for voicing her opinions, made sure to do for Bigg Boss season 19 contestants. Sharing her opinion on the behaviour of housemates towards Kunickaa Sadanand, she wrote on X, “Feel bad for #kunikaji , sab aake badtameezi karke chale jaate hain. She’s of ur mother’s age, be kind .. I think everyone is misunderstanding her tone."

Feel bad for #kunikaji , sab aake badtameezi karke chale jaate hain . She’s of ur mother’s age , be kind .. I think everyone is misunderstanding her tone , — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 27, 2025

In another post, she questioned Bigg Boss' new rules. In a recent episode, Zeishan Quadri was seen wearing black glasses. After this, the actress posted, “How r sunglasses allowed in #biggboss house ???? #newrules.”

How r sunglasses allowed in #biggboss house ???? #newrules — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 27, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 First Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss gave a captaincy task where contestants are divided into teams. One by one, teams will be eliminated from the race. The last person standing will become the captaincy contender.

Baseer Ali became the Sanchalak of the captaincy task. He had the power to remove other contestants from the race; he disqualified Mridul Tiwari and Amaal Mallik in the first round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Full Contestants List: Amaal Mallik To Ashnoor Kaur; Who All Have Entered Salman Khan's Show | Photos

Bigg Boss 19 First Week Nominated Contestants

The seven contestants who are in the danger zone include Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Natalia Janoszek. The voting lines are open to save your favourite contestant until Friday, August 29, at 10 AM.