Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 Grand Launch Date: The makers of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 have officially announced the grand premiere date for the show's upcoming installment alongside a brand-new promotional video. According to the announcement, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 will make its grand launch on September 6, 2026.

Featuring superstar host Mohanlal alongside actors Lal Jr and Kunchan, the newly released promo confirms when the eighth season will begin airing and streaming. From the launch date onwards, the reality show will be available to watch on Asianet as well as online via JioHotstar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asianet (@asianet) Bigg Boss Malayalam Agnipareeksha The launch date confirmation arrives while Bigg Boss Agnipareeksha, a special commoner selection programme, is currently underway. Having started on August 15, 2026, the pre-show was introduced to select non-celebrity participants for the main Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 house. The promotional campaign for the new season carries the theme line, "Jayichal mathram pora, jayichukondirikkanam." This translates directly to, "Winning alone is not enough; you have to keep winning."

Agnipareeksha began with 40 commoner contestants undergoing a multi-stage selection process spread across 21 episodes. Hosted by former contestant Reneesha Rahiman, the selection panel features former participants Ranjini Haridas, Riyas Salim, and Akhil Marar. Several candidates, including Biju Thomas, Nithin S Das, and Rasha Palathinkal, have already been eliminated through various tasks, leaving the shortlisted participants competing to secure a spot in the main house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Release Date, OTT Platform, TV Telecast And More About Salman Khan’s Show Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 Rumoured Contestants With the pre-show bridging the gap to the September premiere, public attention has turned towards the potential celebrity line-up. Although Asianet has yet to confirm the official main house contestants, several prominent names are circulating on social media prediction lists. These include actor Biju Sopanam, actress Aishwarya Ramsai, TV host Lakshmi Nakshathra, model Aparna Thomas, and actress Neena Kurup.

From early social media reactions and viewer buzz, the inclusion of Agnipareeksha has added a fresh layer of intrigue to Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8. Viewers appear genuinely invested in the commoner selection process, noting that earned entry creates stronger narrative stakes than routine celebrity casting.

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