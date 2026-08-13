Blackpink’s Lisa has found herself making headlines over new dating rumours, this time involving Thai actor Blue Pongtiwat. Speculation about her romantic life has intensified amid ongoing reports that she may have parted ways with LVMH heir Frederic Arnault. Blackpink’s Lisa Sparks Dating Rumours With Thai Actor Blue Pongtiwat The latest rumours about Lisa, who performed at the opening ceremony of FIFA 2026, dating Pongtiwat surfaced among online users after some claimed that the two spent time together in Thailand as well as Hong Kong and Japan. Social media users and online communities have widely shared posts about the pair’s alleged outings across multiple countries.

Some reports and online users have further alleged that the actor spent time with Lisa’s family members in Thailand, including attending family birthday celebrations together. However, other fans have cautioned against drawing firm conclusions based solely on alleged sightings, noting that the two performers have been close friends for several years.

The speculation comes months after Pongtiwat publicly celebrated Lisa’s birthday on social media in April. Sharing photos of the two together, he wrote, "Cheers to you, rockstar!" The images drew renewed attention recently as the dating rumours began circulating widely online. Pongtiwat also attended Lisa’s 29th birthday party, where she shared photos with the caption, "The last of my 20s with my favorite people." Pongtiwat later posted several photos showing himself posing closely with Lisa on a beach. Born in 2000, Pongtiwat is three years younger than Lisa and is best known internationally for his appearance in the Netflix series Ready, Set, Love.

ALSO READ: BTS Member V Reveals 2.5-Year Hearing Struggle, Says Condition Worsened During Military Service The recent rumours regarding the Thai actor arrive amid reports suggesting that Lisa’s relationship with Frederic Arnault has ended. The two had been romantically linked since 2023 after being spotted together on multiple occasions, though neither party ever publicly confirmed the relationship.

In June 2026, a US-based fashion magazine reported that the two had parted ways, noting that Lisa’s representative requested that private life questions be avoided during interviews. Breakup rumours first surfaced in March after Arnault was absent from her birthday celebrations.

Neither Lisa nor Blue Pongtiwat has commented on the recent dating rumours.