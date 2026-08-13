South Korean boy band BTS members J-Hope and RM are facing criticism online after attending Chris Brown's concert. J-Hope shared videos from the event on Instagram, showing himself and RM enjoying the show. The duo appeared to be having a good time at the concert. However, the posts quickly spread across social media platforms and sparked an intense debate among fans who felt disappointed by their decision to attend.

BTS Members Jhope And RM Face Backlash After Attending Chris Brown Concert The criticism largely centres on Chris Brown's controversial public history, which includes allegations and legal cases involving violence over the years. For many BTS fans, J-Hope and RM's decision to attend the show felt inconsistent with the values associated with the group.

Social media users expressed anger and questioned why the musicians chose to attend. One user wrote, "Chris Brown concert? Really? A man who nearly beat a woman to death? And your own fandom is mostly women? Wow...that's a choice. You can do and listen to whatever you like, but at least don't advertise it or give it positive attention online when you have such a huge influence."

Another user wrote, "That's their problem to be blind and love this b*****d." Backlash Grows Across Social Media Platforms Discussions on social media continued as more followers shared their thoughts about the concert. “As a female BTS fan, I'm disappointed that Taehyung, Jungkook, Namjoon, and Hoseok support Chris Brown because it's IMPOSSIBLE that they don't know all the atrocities this awful man has committed against multiple women,” wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "They’re there for the music’ do NOTTTTTT play that bullst. chris brown is a well known abuser and usher is equally disgusting as well , people have the right to be disappointed in hobi and joon , bc it’s INCREDIBLY disappointing."

Tour Continuation Amid Silence From Agency Neither RM nor J-Hope has publicly addressed the criticism surrounding their concert appearance. The backlash remains a social media and fan-driven reaction rather than an officially acknowledged controversy involving BTS or its management. The band recently performed in Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium on August 10 and 11, 2026, as part of their reunion Arirang World Tour. Their North American stadium leg continues through August, before heading to South America in October, and Asia toward late 2026 and early 2027.

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