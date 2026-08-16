R&B singer Chris Brown has deleted a controversial comment directed at a BTS fan following the backlash surrounding RM and Jhope’s attendance at his recent concert. The two Kpop stars were spotted enjoying Chris Brown and Usher’s The R&B Tour concert in Toronto before photos of them meeting Brown backstage circulated online, triggering widespread debate among fans due to the American singer's history of legal troubles and domestic violence cases.

Chris Brown Deletes Controversial Reply To BTS Fan Amid Concert Backlash As criticism over the BTS members' attendance mounted online, a fan posted a video on TikTok addressing the situation and expressing disappointment over the interaction. In the clip, the fan voiced her personal stance, saying, "I don’t support Chris Brown, and I don’t support people who are abusers."

The post appeared to catch Chris Brown's attention directly. Before removing his comment, the singer responded to the fan with the phrase, "pray bout it h*e." Although the comment was deleted shortly after being posted, screenshots and screen recordings were saved by social media users and shared widely across online platforms, sparking further anger among fans.

Chris Brown concert? Really?



A man who nearly beat a woman to de@th? And your own fandom is mostly women? Wow... that's a choice.

You can do and listen to whatever you like, but at least don't advertise it or give it positive attention online when you have such a huge influence. pic.twitter.com/IfPdopeEnv — Sansa Clowns✨⟭⟬ (@evie_serene) August 13, 2026 The deleted response has divided online communities and added to the ongoing debate. Some fans interpreted Brown’s comment as an attempt to push back against the online criticism directed at RM and Jhope for attending his performance. However, others strongly condemned the tone of his response, arguing that his words only heightened the controversy surrounding the Kpop stars' concert appearance. At the same time, many fans emphasised that the BTS members should not be held responsible for Chris Brown's online behaviour or comments, while others argued that public figures of their stature should be mindful of the events they publicly attend and promote.

ALSO READ: Why BTS RM And Jhope Are Under Fire For Chris Brown Concert Appearance? Details Inside Chris Brown's past legal issues continue to make his public appearances a sensitive subject. Most recently, he pleaded guilty in July 2026 in connection with an assault case involving an incident at a London nightclub in 2023. Despite the escalating social media controversy and Brown's deleted comment, neither RM nor J-Hope has publicly addressed the situation. The BTS members are currently continuing their professional schedule as part of their ongoing world tour.