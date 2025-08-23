ALSO READ: The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Did Karan Johar Confirm His Cameo In Aryan Khan’s Debut Show?

Though Karan Johar did not take names of podcasters who host such shows, he insisted to stop such content. He said, "This needs to stop! Also psychics and astrologers giving awful and scary revelations even about people's impending death is both insensitive and disgusting! Free speech? Yes. Clickbait for followers? No!!"