Karan Johar is upset about podcasters inviting guests and astrologers to crib about the film industry. Johar took to his Instagram Stories and called out the practice of making clickbait contents and urged to make it 'stop'. The filmmaker claimed that some podcasters invite fringe guests who spew venom, often those who haven't been given a platform in years, creating a toxic and unconventional discussion space.
Karan wrote on his IG Story, "While I have utmost respect for credible and respectable members of the media! One sub culture of podcasters (basically chat shows with new age terminology) who have emerged from the woodworks… woods that no GPS can locate… they invite guests who have nothing to lose. Who haven't been invited since World War 2 and those guests spew venom and say the most disrespectful things about hardworking and legendary members of our fraternity!"
Though Karan Johar did not take names of podcasters who host such shows, he insisted to stop such content. He said, "This needs to stop! Also psychics and astrologers giving awful and scary revelations even about people's impending death is both insensitive and disgusting! Free speech? Yes. Clickbait for followers? No!!"
Karan Johar recently won a National Award for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani in the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment category. Johar expressed gratitude for the same, calling it "magical".
He also took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "It feels surreal, 2 years on… to receive so much love for a film that we put so much love in. To have everyone across the world resonate so deeply, that they choose to call the story, the music, the characters, the dance and everything - their OWN! My deepest gratitude once again to the #NationalFilmAwards for having #RockAurRaniKiiPremKahaani receive this honour for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. And my biggest love & hugs to @vaibhavi.merchant and her team for giving us the Best Choreography for Dhindhora Baje Re! I’m a happy man today, and I will remain forever grateful for this Fun fact - it feels magical to win the same award as you did for your first film, again."