Arjun Bijlani laughed out at his divorce speculations with wife Neha Swami. The actor has been dominating headlines since he dropped a cryptic video on his Instagram handle. Soon after the clip when viral, fans started to speculate if the couple is parting ways, while some fans thought if Arjun Bijlani is gearing up to participate in Bigg Boss Season 19. Here is the truth:
On Saturday, Arjun shared a set of happy photos with Neha Swami. What caught netizens' attention is the caption which read, "Every word I said in the last video I meant it. But I said don’t speculate, so let me clear it that neither am I doing BB nor am I getting divorced, just here to RISE." He posted "here to rise", which seems to hint at his participation in Ashneer Grover-hosted show Rise and Fall.
Earlier, this week Arjun took to his Instagram handle and dropped a clip of himself saying, "there is so much going on right now." He said, "Whenever something happens in my life, I always share it with you. And I thought I’d share it with you because there’s so much going on right now. You all know how important my family is to me, particularly my wife and children. They’ve always been there through all of my ups and downs. But, due to circumstances, I must take a different course. And I never imagined that I would ever do this."
"Sometimes life’s circumstances force you to make difficult judgments. And this is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve taken. I request the media not to speculate on anything. I’ll clarify everything with you very shortly," said the actor.
About Rise and Fall
Ashneer Grover revealed in the teaser video of his show "Rise and Fall" that 16 known personalities will be locked in a house for 42 days, divided into two sections: the rich and powerful on top, and the less fortunate at the bottom. If the reports are to be believed, Dhanashree Verma is also a part of the show.