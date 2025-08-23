Produced by Boney Kapoor, No Entry remains a timeless comedic movie, which was built on the foundation of sparklingly chemistry between the original trio - Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan and Anil Kapoor. Their natural understanding and friendly bond were visible in the movie as well. No Entry’s irresistible and chaotic charm has cemented its place in every movie lover’s hearts forever. Now, the makers are gearing up to revive the magical craze for the movie, but with a twist. Director Anees Bazmee is all set to bring back the laughter riots and epic pairings with No Entry’s second instalment with fresh faces.

No Entry 2 will feature a new starcast, including actors Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. Allegedly, singer Diljit Dosanjh can also add his witty charm to the project. As refreshing as the new starcast looks, fans will miss out on the OG trio of the franchise. Reportedly, No Entry was supposed to cast the original trio, but Salman Khan backed out of the project. According to a report in Hindustan Times, a source claimed, "The truth is simple: Salman's problem lies with Boney Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. That's why Boney had no option but to re-cast No Entry Mein Entry instead of bringing back the original cast.”

For the unversed, Malaika Arora started dating Arjun Kapoor post her divorce from Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan. This complicated arrangement reportedly created tensions between the two male celebrities. No matter how much interest Salman had in No Entry 2, it looks like the brewing tension between him and Arjun was far bigger.