Usha Nadkarni has had an extensive and successful career in the Hindi and Marathi entertainment industry. She is most known for her powerful roles, especially as Savita Deshmukh in the hit television serial Pavitra Rishta, which also featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande. Usha Nadkarni has maintained an image of a disciplined and straightforward actor who never shied away from speaking up for what’s right. However, this fame and morals came later in her life, as the actress experienced a troublesome childhood.

Usha Nadkarni’s bindaas attitude also hides a traumatic past. The veteran actress recently opened up about her upbringing during Bharti Singh’s podcast and shared some instances from her childhood. Talking about her young days, the actress shared that her mother was a teacher and her father was an Air Force officer. She revealed that both of them were strict, but her father was very aggressive.

Sharing a soul-crushing incident, Usha revealed, "They were very strict. He was a very violent man; we were terrified of him. One of us would be beaten up, and the other two would run. Once, my brother was being beaten up for some reason, and I tried to stop him. He attacked me with a koita (machete). You know, one of those knives with a curved edge? I got injured on my arm, and I had a play the next day. I went to perform with the injury."

The actress continued to express that her father was short-tempered and would snap at the smallest things, like seeing a crumpled newspaper. Her father would express his anger by tearing his children's books if not kept properly. She even shared that he used to beat her and her brother to the extent that once, her brother lost so much blood that he went unconscious. In an old interview, Usha had once stated that her father used to bring a special ice cream after a particular bad beating.