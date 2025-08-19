Usha Nadkarni holds a versatile trajectory of work with her exceptional performances in the Marathi film industry along with Bollywood and television shows. Her ability to embody a range of emotions as Savita Deshmukh in the popular Hindi daily soap Pavitra Rishta made her a fan favourite character. Beyond these TV serials, the actress had also shown her acting prowess in movies like Vaastav: The Reality and Bhoothnath Returns. After devoting many years to this industry, Usha Nadkarni has made a prominent space for herself.

Usha Nadkarni recently opened up about the process of auditioning and explained how she doesn’t have patience to appear for auditions for production houses who can’t do the bare minimum to go through her resume. During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed that she was once asked to audition for Zoya Akhtar’s movie Gully Boy, which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

"There was a movie called Gully Boy, and someone called me in for an audition. I asked him how old he is, he said he's 25. I told him, 'I've been working for longer than your mother has been alive'. Main aise faaltu kaam karti nahi audition dene ka. I asked who the director is, and he told me. I said, 'Bade baap ki beti hai na. Mera kaam dekh. Computer pe naam laga mera, phir maalum padega maine kya kya kiya hai," the actress revealed candidly.

She continued her rant towards the assistant directors and stated that their kids feel that they are special, but they can’t even string two sentences together. Sharing her incident, she mentioned, “Once, they called me in for another audition, and I reached the location and saw two kids sitting there. They didn’t even have the courtesy to offer me a chair. Their parents didn’t teach them manners. They told me the person I’d come to meet was busy, and handed me a script to read for them.”