- By Swati Singh
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
An FIR has been filed against Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in connection with a fraud case linked to automobile company Hyundai. A local resident OF Rajasthan filed a complaint alleging that his 2022 Hyundai Alcazar SUV developed significant technical issues within months of purchase, which the company failed to resolve despite repeated follow-ups, according to Bhaskar English. It is pertinent to note that Deepika and SRK are associated with Hyundai as brand amassadors.
Kirti Singh from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, filed a complaint against Hyundai, alleging that his Rs 23 lakh car developed technical issues shortly after purchase. When the police refused to register his complaint, Singh approached the court, which directed the police to take action. On August 25, a case was registered under various sections 420, 406 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code and sections 312, 318, 316, 61 and 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The petition filed before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bharatpur, has names of the top executives, including - anaging Director Anso Kim (registered office Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu), COO Tarun Garg (corporate office Gurugram, Haryana), Malwa Auto Sales Pvt. Ltd. MD Nitin Sharma and Director Priyanka Sharma (Sonipat, Haryana).
Kirti Singh also named actors Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan as accused, claiming they were responsible for promoting a defective product through their endorsements of Hyundai. He argued that their involvement misled consumers into trusting the brand.