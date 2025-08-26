- By Aarushi Raina
Shah Rukh Khan never misses a chance to impress his fans with his wit and charm. His comment on choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan's post is proof of that. The superstar reacted to Farah's cook Dilip's take on the first song Badli Si Hawa Hai from Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood has left everyone in splits. The filmmaker apologised to SRK, Aryan and Gauri Khan for Dilip's version. To this, King Khan dropped an epic reply, which has taken the internet by storm. Check out what he wrote.
Farhan Khan took to Instagram and dropped a video of Dilip, who has become a social media sensation, singing and dancing with his own twist on Aryan Khan's song Badli Si Hawa Hai from his directorial series. The fun moment caught the attention of fans and SRK also reacted to it. Sharing Dilip's clip, Farah tagged Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan and Aryan and playfully apologised for this dance version of the song. Her post read, “My apologies to @iamsrk @gaurikhan n @___aryan___ for dilip s enthusiasm!! Par gaana hain hi itna accha he couldn’t help himself #badlisihawahai #ba….dsofbollywood!."
Like always, SRK, in his witty zone, pulled Farah's leg. Having worked with her in several films like Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, among many others, he wrote, “U should apologise, because in 30 years of directing me, u haven’t given me any dance steps as wonderful as what Dilip is doing??!! Still love u."
He was joined by Karan Johar, who commented, "Am a FAN of his moves!!! I need to do a dance off with him."
Malaika Arora also posted, "I need to do a dance off with dilip pls."
Talking about the song Badli Si Hawa Hai, it has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander with lyrics by Kumaar and beautiful vocals by Arijit Singh and Amira Gill. This peppy song features Lakshya, Sahher Bambba and Raghav Juyal.
Aryan Khan directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is backed by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The series also features a cameo by SRK, as the actor himself confirmed during ‘Ask SRK’ session on X. The main cast includes Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.