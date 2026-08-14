Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya are among the familiar faces of Indian television, and fans may soon get to see them together on screen. According to reports, the two actors are being considered for an upcoming romantic family drama backed by Ekta Kapoor. While the project is reportedly still in development and casting, the possibility of their pairing has already created curiosity among television viewers.

Gaurav Khanna And Shraddha Arya May Pair For New Show Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya to star together (Image: Instagram) As per Telly Masala report, Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya may become a part of the forthcoming romantic family show by Ekta Kapoor. The show is apparently being made keeping in mind the Star Plus channel. However, nothing is confirmed from the makers regarding the cast of the show yet. It is stated that this show is still in its developmental and casting process. If the news turns out to be true, this would be the very first time for Gaurav and Shraddha on screen together.

What Will The New Show Be About? As per the reports, the future show would be about romance and family relationships. The plot of the drama is supposed to deal with love but at the same time would also focus on family relationships which could bring differences among beloved.

The show has been produced by Balaji Telefilms, the production house of Ekta Kapoor. Apart from deciding upon the lead actor, the makers have also started looking out for other actors for the show. ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 Twitter Review: Emraan Hashmi’s Sequel Gets Praise For Nostalgia, Faces Criticism Over Writing Will It Replace Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? There are also rumours regarding the slot in which the show will be aired. It is said that the forthcoming series might eventually come to occupy the slot that is occupied by Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 at present. No time slot has been announced officially in respect of this rumoured project.

ALSO READ: Yash’s Toxic Receives ‘A’ Certificate From Censor Board; Runtime Revealed Ahead Of August 26 Release Show May Launch In October 2026 Some media sources also claim that the producers are considering airing the new show on Star Plus TV channel in October 2026. However, there are no confirmed dates and details about when the series is going to be aired yet.

As of now, only time will tell whether Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya will make their acting debut on the screen together. In case it happens, their coupling may turn out to be one of the fresh ones in the television industry.