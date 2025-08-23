Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been dominating headlines for a very long time now, with reports suggesting the couple has hit a rough patch in their long-standing marriage. The buzz surrounding their alleged divorce has been increasing with each passing day. Now, film producer Pahlaj Nihalani's remarks have added another layer to the controversy. The producer's throwack interview is now going viral in which he revealed that the couple’s bond was 'unbreakable', no matter the circumstances.

Earlier, in a conversation with Indian Express, Nihalani had said, "Listen, nobody can get in between Sunita and Govinda’s eternal love. Sunita speaks her mind, and Govinda never strays. Their marriage will survive even if he has 10 affairs."

Pahlaj Nihalani has worked with Govinda in several projects, however, the duo had a fallout later. He further opened up about Govinda and Sunita's lifestyle, stating, "They’ve always lived separately. He always used to have his meetings in the other bungalow, because he sleeps late. She’s always with him otherwise. He doesn’t have a single film right now, but he does shows daily, and she handles his business matters."