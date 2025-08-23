- By Swati Singh
- Sat, 23 Aug 2025 03:59 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been dominating headlines for a very long time now, with reports suggesting the couple has hit a rough patch in their long-standing marriage. The buzz surrounding their alleged divorce has been increasing with each passing day. Now, film producer Pahlaj Nihalani's remarks have added another layer to the controversy. The producer's throwack interview is now going viral in which he revealed that the couple’s bond was 'unbreakable', no matter the circumstances.
Earlier, in a conversation with Indian Express, Nihalani had said, "Listen, nobody can get in between Sunita and Govinda’s eternal love. Sunita speaks her mind, and Govinda never strays. Their marriage will survive even if he has 10 affairs."
Pahlaj Nihalani has worked with Govinda in several projects, however, the duo had a fallout later. He further opened up about Govinda and Sunita's lifestyle, stating, "They’ve always lived separately. He always used to have his meetings in the other bungalow, because he sleeps late. She’s always with him otherwise. He doesn’t have a single film right now, but he does shows daily, and she handles his business matters."
Sunita once acknowledged that she and Govinda lived in separate houses, but later clarified her statement to avoid any misconceptions. She said in a conversation with Hindi Rush, she had said, "We have two houses, we have a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat whereas he gets late after his meetings. He loves talking so he’ll gather 10 people and sit chatting with them. Whereas me, my son and my daughter live together."
According to a report in Hauterrfly, Sunita had initiated the proceedings, citing allegations of adultery, cruelty and desertion as the primary reasons behind her decision. Ahuja filed for divorce under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955. The court had summoned Govinda on May 25 and the couple is reportedly trying to work things out, however, the actor has ot yet appeared in the court.