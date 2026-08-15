Govinda recently sparked dating rumours after being spotted with a young co-star. After Sunita Ahuja called him a 'sugar daddy', Govinda hit back, asking her to 'stay in her limits'.

Govinda criticised Sunita’s remarks, claiming she had him invited to shows like a cooking show and Lock Upp for her own benefit.

Govinda said, "But now that I have started a film, you are leaving no stone unturned to make me lose people's respect, defame me or do something that could affect my business. People from poor families come into the film industry; please don't humiliate or defame them to such an extent that they run away or become afraid."