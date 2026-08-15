Govinda recently sparked dating rumours after being spotted with a young co-star. After Sunita Ahuja called him a 'sugar daddy', Govinda hit back, asking her to 'stay in her limits'.
Govinda criticised Sunita’s remarks, claiming she had him invited to shows like a cooking show and Lock Upp for her own benefit.
Govinda said, "But now that I have started a film, you are leaving no stone unturned to make me lose people's respect, defame me or do something that could affect my business. People from poor families come into the film industry; please don't humiliate or defame them to such an extent that they run away or become afraid."
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"You have the ability, power, wealth and respect. God has given you everything. But that doesn't mean you should humiliate someone who doesn't have these things. It doesn't suit you," he further added.
Govinda said, "Actors across the country have worked with young female actors. They got good films, fame and respect, and they also got opportunities to work with younger actors, which is why they continue to look young. You do not want me to look young."
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Govinda then warned Sunita, "Aapke peeche jo group aur gang hai usse sabhi waqif hain aur voh jaldi khulke aage aajayegi. Aur aage bhi aapko shayad meri zarurat pad sakti hai toh aap kripya aise bayan deke aur yeh podcast chalake beizzati kiye jaa rahi hain, aap thoda sa apni hadh mein rahiye (Everyone is aware of the group and gang behind you, and they will soon come out in the open. You may need me in the future as well, so please stop making such statements and running this podcast to humiliate me. Please know your limits)."
On Friday, Sunita Ahuja had called a 'sugar-daddy', saying, "The picture must be made first (laughs). Promotions occur after a film is made. But without promotions…now what can I say?"
"He’s roaming with a girl his daughter’s age; he should be ashamed. He must have a standard. Your sugar daddy is so rich; at least dress properly. Look at us dressed so stylishly.) Very bad, he’s lost his mind," she further added.