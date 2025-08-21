- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 05:45 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Grammy nominated and kirtan legend Krishna Das is all set to embark on multi-city India Tour in 2025. After a long wait, the man, who is also called ‘chant master of American yoga’ by New York Times, will bring his soulful music across several cities in India. Presented by Team Innovation Cultural in association with 7E Entertainment and Unified Music Group, the India Tour marks a milestone for bhakti music and global yoga movement. The star musician will be performing in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Krishna Das India Tour Dates In 2025
The first concert will be held at Brahmakamal Hall, Yashobhoomi Exhibition & Trade Centre, New Delhi on October 31, 2025. The second show is scheduled at Dome SVP Stadium, Mumbai on November 2, 2025. The third concert will be held at Phoenix Marketcity, Backyard Area, Bengaluru on November 5.
Tickets for the shows went live on District by Zomato at 12 PM on August 19, 2025. The prices started from Rs 1,999.
Each performance of Krishna Das will span around 2.5 hours. It will immerse the audience in the musician’s signature call-and-response chanting of sacred mantras and divine names. His music known for blending traditional Hindu devotional music with Western harmonic sensibilities. In a statement, Krishna Das said, “Returning to India is always a profound experience for me. The devotion and receptivity of the audiences here are unparalleled. My hope is that these chants and workshops will offer a space for everyone to connect more deeply with their own hearts, to find that inner peace and joy that is always available.”
Co-Founder of Team Innovation Cultural, Mohit Bijlani added, “This tour is more than a series of concerts; it’s a testament to the universal appeal of kirtan and a transformative event for the spiritual community in India.”