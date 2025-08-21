ALSO READ: New Malayalam Movies On OTT: Janaki V Vs State Of Kerala To Soothravakyam, What To Watch Online

As the audiences are already brimming with excitement and curiosity to watch the second season that mirrors the lives of CA students, the dedicated shoutout from celebrities has further added gravitas to the building buzz. Meanwhile, Ahsaas Channa displays her impeccable range as an actor by showcasing the cheerfulness of the CA life and also the struggles of it. In addition to Ahsaas, the series also features Gyanendra Tripathi and others, promising to deliver an engaging season two!