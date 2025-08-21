- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 03:44 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
New Malayalam Movies On OTT: Some interesting movies has released this month, which promises to cheer you up in this monsoon. You can enjoy this content with your loved ones at home as these films bring high voltage drama, comedy and suspense thriller. If you are a Malayalam movie lover than you should definitely not miss these titles on Manoroma MAX, Zee5 and ETV Win. Excited to know about the list? From Janaki V vs State of Kerala to Soothravakyam, watch these new Malayalam movies currently streaming on OTT.
New Malayalam Movies To Watch On OTT
Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal (Manoroma MAX)
The comedy drama movie is set against the backdrop of a funeral home, where every family members of has personal agendas and self interests that comes to light. Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal stars Anaswara Rajan, Siju Sunny, Joemon Jyothir, Mallika Sukumaran, Baiju Santhosh, Azees Nedumangad and Noby Marcose in key roles. It released in theatres on June 6.
Janaki V Vs State Of Kerala (Zee5)
The legal thriller movie is about a rape victim, who did not get justice at the session court. Meanwhile, she also get pregnant, which brings tragedy in life. To get justice, she takes the help of a police officer and appealed another petition to the High Court. The victim then get the justice with appropriate decision of the court, which actually gave the right to live her life as per her terms. Janaki V vs State of Kerala features Suresh Gopi, Madhav Suresh, Shruti Ramachandran, Divya Pillai, Askar Ali, Baiju Santhosh, Kottayam Ramesh and Shoby Thilaka in key roles. It released in theatres on July 17.
Soothravakyam (ETV Win/Lionsgate Play)
The story revolves around a police inspector, who mentors student at the station. It then turns into a community hub for local youth. Things were smooth until he faces scrutiny for someone disappers. Soothravakyam features Shine Tom Chacko, Vincy Aloshious, Srikanth Kandragula, Deepak Parambol and Divya M Nair in pivotal roles. It released in theatres on July 11.
Also read: Songs Of Paradise On OTT: When And Where To Watch Soni Razdan, Saba Azad’s Movie Inspired By Kashmiri Music Legend Raj Begum?
The first look into the mystery is here!— ETV Win (@etvwin) August 19, 2025
Soothravakyam Trailer
Premieres Aug 21, only on @etvwin.#Soothravakyam #ETVWin pic.twitter.com/SYVZPoY6iL
Also read: Su From So OTT Release Update: Not Prime Video But This OTT Platform Secures Streaming Rights Of Kannada Horror Movie | Report
Liked the new list of Malayalam movie streaming on the popular streaming platforms? If yes, then add this to your binge list so you don’t miss these titles on OTT.