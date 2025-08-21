- By Tapapriya Dutta
Songs Of Paradise On OTT: Soni Razdan and Saba Azad bring a new movie, which is inspired by the life of the famous Kashmiri playback singer Raj Begum. On Thursday, the makers of the film unveiled the first look of both actresses in a motion poster. Razdan and Azad will be portraying the role of ‘Noor Begum’ in a different timeline. So, are you excited to watch something new and different this time? Here is early details about the film.
When And Where To Watch Songs Of Paradise Online?
Songs Of Paradise is slated to be released on Prime Video on August 29. The OTT platform has shared the news on its social media handles and wrote, “From the echoes of Kashmir, rises an unforgettable voice 💙 #SongsOfParadiseOnPrime, Aug 29.” The film is arriving on next week Friday.
What Is Songs Of Paradise All About?
The film is expected to focus on the journey of struggle and the legacy that Begum has left behind her. She was the pioneer of the musical industry in Kashmir and inspired many women in the valley to follow their passion for music. Apart from Soni Razdan and Saba Azad, Songs Of Paradise also features Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. It has been written and directed by Danish Renzu.
The filmmaker said in a statement, “‘Songs of Paradise’ is a heartfelt tribute to Padma Shri recipient Raj Begum, the first female voice at Radio Kashmir. The film tells an emotionally stirring story inspired by her music, legacy, and grit during a time when societal restrictions bound women within both emotional and cultural confines.”
“Saba Azad and Soni Razdan beautifully embody the protagonist across two distinct phases of life in this poignant portrait of a true legend, complemented by unmissable performances from a stellar ensemble cast,” Renzu further added.
Songs Of Paradise is presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Productions. Are you excited about the film? Then don’t forget to watch this on OTT.