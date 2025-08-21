The film is expected to focus on the journey of struggle and the legacy that Begum has left behind her. She was the pioneer of the musical industry in Kashmir and inspired many women in the valley to follow their passion for music. Apart from Soni Razdan and Saba Azad , Songs Of Paradise also features Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. It has been written and directed by Danish Renzu.

The filmmaker said in a statement, “‘Songs of Paradise’ is a heartfelt tribute to Padma Shri recipient Raj Begum, the first female voice at Radio Kashmir. The film tells an emotionally stirring story inspired by her music, legacy, and grit during a time when societal restrictions bound women within both emotional and cultural confines.”

“Saba Azad and Soni Razdan beautifully embody the protagonist across two distinct phases of life in this poignant portrait of a true legend, complemented by unmissable performances from a stellar ensemble cast,” Renzu further added.

Songs Of Paradise is presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Productions. Are you excited about the film? Then don’t forget to watch this on OTT.