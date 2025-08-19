- By Swati Singh
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
The makers of the biggest Pan-India film of the year, Kantara Chapter 1 have finally unveiled the much-awaited first look of Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah, who steps into the role of Kulashekara in Rishab Shetty’s ambitious prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The announcement has sent waves of excitement across fans of the franchise, as the film gears up to revisit the mystical world that captivated audiences globally.
Hombale Films Unveils Gulshan Devaiah's First Look From Kantara Chapter 1
Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who also reprises his role as the central character, Kantara Chapter 1 promises to expand the universe of the original film with a fresh narrative. While the first installment redefined rooted storytelling with its seamless blend of folklore, spirituality and human emotion, the prequel aims to dive deeper into the origins of its mythos, adding layers of intensity and emotional depth.
Hombale Films wrote on Instagram, "Introducing @gulshandevaiah78 as 'KULASHEKARA' from the world of #KantaraChapter1. In Cinemas #KantaraChapter1onOct2 #Kantara @hombalefilms @kantarafilm @rishabshettyofficial @vkiragandur@chaluvegowda @rukmini_vasanth @arvindskash@b_ajaneesh @benglann @pragathirishabshetty @rajakrishnan_mr @hombalegroup."
ALSO READ: Thama Teaser Out: Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana's Love Story Is Beyond Thrilling In Maddock Films' First Vampire Comedy
The film is expected to be a visual spectacle, backed by the powerful cinematic vision of Arvind S. Kashyap as cinematographer and the evocative music of B. Ajaneesh Loknath, whose compositions in the first film left audiences spellbound. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the project carries the hallmark of high-quality filmmaking that the production house has become synonymous with in recent years.
ALSO READ: Sikandar Director Admits It's 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan: 'He Turns Up On Set By 8 PM'
With Gulshan Devaiah’s striking first look as Kulashekara now revealed, anticipation is building around how his character will shape the narrative of this much-loved universe. The film is slated for a grand worldwide release on October 2, 2025, across multiple languages including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali,and English.