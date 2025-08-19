Sikandar director AR Murugadoss has finally spoken out about his experience working with Salman Khan after the movie's box office failure. At the box office, the Hindi language action-drama made Rs 110.1 crore (net) after opening at Rs 26 crore. The movie brought in a total of Rs 184.6 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. Sikandar made only Rs 130.6 crore (gross) on a reported budget of Rs 200 crore.

Sikandar director has talked candidly about his collaboration with Salman Khan on the latest movie. AR Murugadoss acknowledged in a candid interview with Valaipechu Voice that it was a challenging to collaborate with the superstar. "It’s not easy to shoot with a star. Even day scenes, we have to shoot at night because he turns up on set only by 8 PM. We are used to shooting right from early mornings, but that’s not how things work there," he said.

ALSO READ - AR Murugadoss Reveals WHY Salman Khan's Sikandar Failed At Box Office: 'Hindi May Not Work...' The director disclosed that the actor's distinct working style, which included his propensity to arrive on location late at night, forced the team to rearrange their timetables and even shoot day sequences at night, posing unforeseen challenges, particularly for young performers.

"If there were four kids in a scene, we would have to shoot with them at 2 AM, even if it’s the shot of them returning from school! They would become tired by that time and usually dozed off," AR Murugadoss shared.

Sikandar Movie View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) ALSO READ - Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Sikandar Faces Rs 91 Cr Loss As Movie Leaks Online; Makers File Insurance Claim | Report Salman Khan plays Sanjay 'Sikandar' Rajkot in the movie helmed by AR Murugadoss. The plot of the movie is about a man who is forced defend three people whose lives were altered by his late wife’s gesture, putting him at war with a vindictive politician in the process. The action drama also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar play important roles. Sikandar opened with mixed to unfavorable reviews when it first came out, and it ultimately failed at the box office.