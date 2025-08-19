- By Swati Singh
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 12:23 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Thama teaser out: Thama teaser is out now. Starring Rashmika Mandanna, Siddharth Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Thama is one of the highly-anticipated movies of the year. It also marks the first-ever love story in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. The all-new teaser has set a new benchmark for the upcoming movies to release in theatres.
The teaser of Thama has all the thrills. Right from the beginning, Rashmika Mandanna captivates with amazing screen presence, while Ayushmann Khurrana, mesmerised by her beauty, also impresses the audience, as evident from the reactions being poured online. The voice over begins with Khurrana saying, "Reh Payegi 100 saal tak Mere Bina?" To this, Rashmika's character responds, "100 saal kya, ek pal ke liye bhi nahi." The teaser also features Nawazuddin as a vampire. Watch the teaser here:
Makers shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, "Na darr kabhi itna shaktishaali tha, aur na pyaar kabhi itna BLOODY! Brace yourself this Diwali to witness the first love story in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. Step into the World of #Thama, a cinematic experience unlike anything you’ve seen before, storming into cinemas worldwide."
The film Thama weaves together two distinct timelines. In one, Ayushmann Khurrana plays Arun, a historian delving into the origins of vampires in Indian folklore. The parallel narrative transports viewers to the ancient city of Vijayanagar, where an unfulfilled love from the past serves as the emotional anchor tying both storylines together.
Thama is part of a growing cinematic universe that explores supernatural themes with a blend of horror and comedy. This universe includes films like Stree, a feminist comedy that reimagines traditional folklore, Bhediya, a werewolf comedy released in 2022, and Munjya, a 2023 film based on a folk tale from the Konkan region. These films share thematic elements and a unique approach to blending genre storytelling with cultural narratives.