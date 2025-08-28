- By Swati Singh
- Thu, 28 Aug 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Guru Randhawa released a new song, titled Azul, which has caught everybosy's attention. The singer is being questioned by netizens for sexualising school girls as a grown man in the music video. In Azul, Guru Randhawa plays the role of a photographer visiting an all-girls school to take their class photograph. What could have been an innocent and routine moment was instead portrayed as a "sexualised, and problematic" fantasy, sparking criticism online.
A news outlet highlighted the issue on Instagram, pointing out how the video not only sexualised schoolgirls but also compared them to different alcohol brands – as if they were items for sale. The post quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention, including from actress Sonam Kapoor, who showed her agreement by dropping a ‘like’ on it.
Guru Randhawa recently shared updates from his song's shoot, garnering attention from celebrities. A photo with the main dancer was liked by Tamannaah Bhatia, while a clip from the shoot was liked by Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur.
Meanwhile, Guru Randhawa's song continues to generate a mixed response, receiving both appreciation and criticism from the audience. While the singer has repeatedly expressed gratitude towards his fans for showering love on the track, he has chosen not to address the backlash directly. Interestingly, the comments section on his Instagram posts has now been restricted, possibly in response to the wave of criticism and intense discussions surrounding the music video.