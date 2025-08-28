Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda region faced a massive disaster as it triggered flash floods and landslides in the region. As the rainfall continued to batter, the area’s infrastructures were also destroyed. Amid the tragic situation in Jammu & Kashmir, Hindi Television actors Aly Goni and Iqbal Khan (who hail from the valley) expressed their worry. Their families live in Jammu and Kashmir, who are safe and sound, but they are concerned about their current situation.

In an interview with The Hindustan Times, Iqbal Khan said, “My parents are stuck in Srinagar; I haven’t been able to get in touch with them since morning. While there’s no rain in Srinagar like there is in Jammu, networks are completely blocked and there is no internet. I even received a voicemail from my father asking me to call him on his number, but unfortunately I’ve had no luck.”

Aly Goni told the new outlet, “The situation is challenging, with waterlogging, landslides, transport disruptions.” While his mum is with him in Mumbai, the actor added, “My father and other relatives are in Jammu. Though networks were disrupted, I was eventually able to speak to dad; they are all fine, so it’s a big relief. But such natural calamities are a real test for us all.”