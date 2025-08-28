- By Tapapriya Dutta
Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda region faced a massive disaster as it triggered flash floods and landslides in the region. As the rainfall continued to batter, the area’s infrastructures were also destroyed. Amid the tragic situation in Jammu & Kashmir, Hindi Television actors Aly Goni and Iqbal Khan (who hail from the valley) expressed their worry. Their families live in Jammu and Kashmir, who are safe and sound, but they are concerned about their current situation.
In an interview with The Hindustan Times, Iqbal Khan said, “My parents are stuck in Srinagar; I haven’t been able to get in touch with them since morning. While there’s no rain in Srinagar like there is in Jammu, networks are completely blocked and there is no internet. I even received a voicemail from my father asking me to call him on his number, but unfortunately I’ve had no luck.”
Aly Goni told the new outlet, “The situation is challenging, with waterlogging, landslides, transport disruptions.” While his mum is with him in Mumbai, the actor added, “My father and other relatives are in Jammu. Though networks were disrupted, I was eventually able to speak to dad; they are all fine, so it’s a big relief. But such natural calamities are a real test for us all.”
After the massive cloudburst in Doda district, the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Tuesday, as per reports. Heavy rainfall also caused landslides at multiple locations along the route.
Jammu and Kashmir: Residents of Bhaderwah, Doda move to safer places as houses and temples are damaged in the area due to flash floods and heavy rainfall. #doda #Flashfloods #greaterjammu pic.twitter.com/z2QtO3Hh89— Greater jammu (@greater_jammu) August 28, 2025
Iqbal Khan is known for his work in shows like Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Sanjog Se Bani Sangini, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, Tumhari Paakhi and Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do to his credit.
On the other hand, Aly Goni is famous for his stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor has essayed the role of Rommy Bhalla in the show and earned a massive fan following post the show.