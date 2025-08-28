Vash Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 : Janki Bodiwala is back with the sequel to the much-awaited supernatural movie Vash Level 2, promising more thrills and horror. Vash Level 2 hit the screens on August 27, earning mixed reviews from the audience and the critics. The film has been well-received by the audience as it started with good numbers. Not only that, Vash Level 2 beat the prequel’s opening day collection, which then earned Rs 0.15 crore. Given the popularity of the prequel, it appears that Vash Level 2 is poised to break records in the coming days.

Vash Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

As per Sacnilk, Vash Level 2 earned Rs 1.27 crore on Day 1. The Gujarati collection of the movie is Rs 0.82 crore and the Hindi collection is Rs 0.45 crore.

What Is The Budget Of Vash 2?

The Gujarati movie has been made on a minimum budget of Rs 5 crore. If the film maintains the current pace, then it will soon cross the budget mark, earn profits.

What Is The Plot Of Vash 2?

The plot focuses on twelve years after the horrific incident that happened with Arya. His father realises the negative spirit has never left his daughter’s body. When strange events occur again, he fights back with the dark force to save Arya. Vash 2 stars Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Hiten Kumar and Monal Gajjar in key roles. It has been directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.