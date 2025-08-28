- By Tapapriya Dutta
Coolie Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna starrer Tamil action thriller movie is back on track after it had seen a continuous slow pace at the ticket windows. The film saw a surge on the second Wednesday amid the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. After seeing a sufficient growth in numbers, Coolie is now marching towards Rs 270 crore at the Indian box office. If the film holds its grip, then there is a chance that the movie will reach the Rs 300 crore milestone sooner.
Coolie Box Office Collection Day 14
As per Sacnik, the movie earned Rs 4.50 crore on Day 14. The net collection of Coolie stands at Rs 268.75 crore. The film had an overall 21.40 per cent Tamil occupancy on Wednesday. It had 13.50 per cent occupancy in the morning shows, 26.46 per cent in the afternoon shows, 27.78 per cent in the evening shows and 17.87 per cent in the night shows.
First Week Collection: Rs 229.65 crore
Day 8: Rs 6.15 crore
Day 9: Rs 5.85 crore
Day 10: Rs 10.5 crore
Day 11: Rs 11.35 crore
Day 12: Rs 3.25 crore
Day 13: Rs 3.65 crore
Day 14: Rs 4.50 crore
What Is The Budget Of Coolie?
According to reports, the film has been made on a budget of around Rs 350 to 400 crore.
What Is The Premise Of Coolie?
The film delves into a man’s relentless quest for vengeance since youth. It has been driven by righting past wrongs, shaping his existence. Coolie features Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra Rao, Aamir Khan, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan and Reba Monica John in key roles. The film marks the special appearance of Aamir Khan, who made his Tamil debut with this film. It has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran.