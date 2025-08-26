- By Tapapriya Dutta
Coolie Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna starrer Tamil action thriller movie has successfully completed its second weekend, earning big numbers. However, on its second Monday, the movie hit rock bottom as it earned less than Rs 5 crore. Despite the up and down in numbers, Coolie has reached a big milestone, earning Rs 260 crore. It has sped up the pace like the weekend collection to reach the Rs 300 crore mark. Otherwise, it would be difficult for the film to cross the three-century milestone anytime soon.
Coolie Box Office Collection Day 12
As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 3 crore on Day 12. Coolie has a net collection of Rs 260.35 crore. The film had an overall 13.67 per cent Tamil occupancy on Monday. It had 12.29 per cent occupancy in the morning shows, 13.48 per cent in the afternoon shows, 14.97 per cent in the evening shows and 13.93 per cent in the night shows.
First Week Collection Of Coolie: Rs 229.65 crore
Day 9: Rs 5.85 crore
Day 10: Rs 10.5 crore
Day 11: Rs 11.35 crore
Day 12: Rs 3 crore
DYK The Coolie’s Budget?
As per reports, the film has been made on a budget of around Rs 400 crore.
What Is The Coolie About?
The plot revolves around a man’s relentless quest for vengeance since his youth. He has been driven by righting past wrongs, shaping his very existence. Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra Rao, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan and Reba Monica John in key roles. Aamir Khan has made his Tamil debut with the film as a special appearance.
It has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran. The Tamil movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 50 minutes. Anirudh Ravichander is behind the music of the film.