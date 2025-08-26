Coolie Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna starrer Tamil action thriller movie has successfully completed its second weekend, earning big numbers. However, on its second Monday, the movie hit rock bottom as it earned less than Rs 5 crore. Despite the up and down in numbers, Coolie has reached a big milestone, earning Rs 260 crore. It has sped up the pace like the weekend collection to reach the Rs 300 crore mark. Otherwise, it would be difficult for the film to cross the three-century milestone anytime soon.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 12 As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 3 crore on Day 12. Coolie has a net collection of Rs 260.35 crore. The film had an overall 13.67 per cent Tamil occupancy on Monday. It had 12.29 per cent occupancy in the morning shows, 13.48 per cent in the afternoon shows, 14.97 per cent in the evening shows and 13.93 per cent in the night shows.