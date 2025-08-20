Shruti Haasan, who is receiving acclaim for her role in Coolie, recently talked about her experiences in the South and Bollywood film industries. The actor believes that South stars are more modest than their Bollywood counterparts. She said that South movie stars maintain their humility because they worry that Goddess Saraswati may take away her blessings.

Shruti Haasan said while speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, "I mean, it’s hard to talk about being pious or anything of that sort in my home because my father doesn’t believe in anything of that sort. But when I started working, I noticed those small things, like having coconut in the morning or having a photo of a deity sitting in the corner."

Shruti Haasan went on to say the fame or fortune in South India frequently does not transfer into flashy displays. "There were rules regarding what was and wasn't allowed on set, and the actor and their staff were always very aware of how they presented themselves. I found there to be a higher level of awareness and consciousness in the South, compared to when I worked in the Hindi film industry. I think it's just a South Indian thing to do; you know, many people who have a lot of money won't dress up very flashy. They will still have that old Ambassador car for many years. It's just the psychology of the place, and it's very important to realise that we are merely vessels for art," she shared.

Shruti Haasan also admitted that the emergence of OTT has had a major impact on the Hindi business. She said that she intends to take on more Hindi work in the future and noted that she is currently receiving offers for projects that fit her interests. All About Shruti Haasan's Bollywood Career Shruti Haasan has had a good career in South cinema, but her Bollywood career has not been as fruitful. She made her Hindi film debut in Sanjay Dutt and Imran Khan starrer Luck (2009), which did not do well at the box office. She also starred in movies like Rocky Handsome, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Welcome Back, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji, and Behen Hogi Teri, which also faced a setback at the box office. Her only Bollywood blockbuster was the 2015 movie, Gabbar Is Back starring Akshay Kumar.