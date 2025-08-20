Shruti Haasan is a well-known actor from the South who has had numerous cosmetic surgeries done. In a widely shared interview, the celebrity acknowledged having her nose fixed and getting fillers. The Luck actor had bravely acknowledged that she had had surgery and that she had heard comments about how different she looked. Shruti Haasan recently talked candidly about her personal decisions, cultural norms, and the pressures placed on women in the entertainment industry.

Shruti Haasan discussed the criticism she received after admitting to having cosmetic surgery, exposing the ongoing hypocrisy and unfairness. Speaking with THR India, she said, "When I spoke up, I got comments like, 'oh, yeh to plastic surgery ki dukaan hai.' But I know what and how much I have done, and how much more others have. That's the price you pay for honesty. It is okay. And I never promote it. This is my choice."

Shruti Haasan emphasised that her choices are very personal and not intended to affect other people. She went on to say that she doesn't let criticism from others change the way she lives her life. "In love, in life, in work, fingers will always be pointed at you for blowing the whistle or speaking the truth or calling something out for what it is. But what a good price to pay," she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan) ALSO READ - Shruti Haasan Goes On 'Digital Detox', Announces Social Media Break Ahead Of Coolie Release Shruti Haasan, who has been widely ridiculed for her nose job and lip enhancement, made an empowering post in 2020 wherein she 'admitted' to having plastic surgery and discussing her problems with body image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan) For the unversed, Shruti Haasan also opened up about the significance of speaking up about her surgery in an old interview with Hauterrfly's The Male Feminist. When the actor disclosed how her nose was broken during her debut movie, many assumed she was using it as a pretext to get cosmetic surgery. Shruti Haasan then addressed being slammed for having fillers. ALSO READ - Coolie: Shruti Haasan Is Thrilled To Share Screen With Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan And Nagarjuna In Action Thriller